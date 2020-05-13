According to the MailOnline, Tottenham Hotspur and England star Dele Alli was held at knifepoint during a robbery at his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Mail claim that the 24-year-old was punched during the incident but fortunately Dele hasn’t suffered any serious injuries and he he didn’t require any hospital treatment.

It’s added that two men broke into the star’s north London home just after midnight this morning, the robbers then went on to threaten Dele.

The attacking midfielder has been self-isolating alongside his brother, their two partners and a long-term friend according to the report.

A scuffle ensued leaving Dele with a minor facial injury, the intruders then stole various items from the star’s home – including jewellery and watches, before they fled the scene.

Here’s a statement on the incident from the Police, courtesy of the Mail:

“Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet.”

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.”

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.”

“No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

The Mail report that the England international’s property is covered by CCTV and that the footage has been handed on to the police, hopefully something useful can be found to identify and apprehend these vicious low-lifes who have targeted Dele.

We’d like to send our best wishes to Dele and his family and friends at this difficult moment in time. Thankfully no one was seriously physically hurt in the incident.