There won’t be many people in football who will see the current lockdown as a good thing, but anyone who’s been out with a long term injury might feel a bit better about things.

It means they haven’t really missed much, and for Marco Asensio it could even give him the chance to play a part this season.

The attacking midfielder has missed all of this season and it looked like his season was done, but a recent video shows him back in training with the Real Madrid first team:

It looks like the training is taking social distancing rules into consideration and it looks fairly low impact, but it does suggest he might give Zinedine Zidane another attacking weapon when play starts up again.