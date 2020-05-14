It’s always interesting when a player fails after a move to a giant club, as you wonder which teams would be interested in giving them another chance.

Luka Jovic has had a terrible time since moving to Real Madrid, and it’s not clear if he still has a future in Spain.

If he was to leave then clubs will need to convince themselves that he can get back to his Frankfurt form, while also deciding that Real Madrid were the problem rather than the striker.

A report from 90min.com has looked at the potential interest in him, and it sounds like he won’t be short of offers.

READ MORE: Barcelona hope they can beat Man United and Real Madrid to signing by offering two youngsters in exchange

They state that several Premier League clubs are interested, while also quoting Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo in saying that AC Milan and Napoli are showing an interest.

A move to Milan could be interesting, but it could also be a risk for both parties. They need a new striker after selling Krzysztof Piatek, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is getting close to the end of his career, but Jovic could be an expensive mistake if he doesn’t improve.

The problem for Jovic is that AC Milan are also miles away from being what they used to be – realistically they are now seen as an upper-mid table side and they tend to go through a lot of managers, so a lack of stability could also be a concern.

Of course he would become a hero if he managed to fire them back towards relevance, but another poor season could see his stock fall even further.