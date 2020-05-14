Agent of Tottenham star linked with Barcelona raises doubts over future but talks planned

The agent of Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has seemingly raised doubts over his future at the club as recent reports have linked him with a possible move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact this season, as he has been limited to just seven appearances across all competitions and has failed to even make Jose Mourinho’s matchday squad for the last nine consecutive Premier League games prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

That in turn doesn’t paint a particularly positive outlook on his future at Spurs, although with Jan Vertonghen set to leave this summer as things stand with his current contract set to expire, that could open up a space at the back for Foyth to get more of a look in.

That said, he hasn’t been able to force his way into Mourinho’s plans this year and having made just 32 appearances for the club since joining them in 2017, it may well be time for a fresh challenge elsewhere, as hinted at by his agent below.

“For what has happened in recent times, we don’t think so [staying with Spurs],” Claudio Curti is quoted as saying by Tuttomercatoweb, via talkSPORT. “We still have a meeting with Tottenham to clarify his future. We don’t judge the coach’s decisions and we are not involved in his work, but what is clear is that the club’s plan with Juan has changed.”

Time will tell what comes of that meeting and whether or not it’s enough to convince Foyth to remain patient and stay in north London, but the feeling from those quotes is arguably one that suggests an exit is more likely at the end of the season.

It comes amid talk that Barcelona could be lining up a swoop for the Argentine, as noted by the Mirror, and so the Catalan giants could be alerted by these latest comments from Foyth’s agent although he added that they were “just rumours” at the moment, in the report above.

Nevertheless, with Gerard Pique turning 34 next year and Samuel Umtiti’s injury problems continuing, bringing in defensive reinforcements may well be needed at Barcelona in the near future and Foyth could tick the right boxes given his age, his defensive qualities and composure on the ball for a centre-half.

However, it may all come down to Mourinho and his plans for Foyth moving forward which could determine his future ahead of next season.