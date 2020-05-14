Arsenal have reportedly reached out to Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler over a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The Germany international has not had the best of times at PSG, but was previously regarded as one of the finest attacking players in Europe for some time.

It could still be that Draxler can revive his career if he gets more playing time, and that would surely be easier at a club like Arsenal, who are being linked with him by Fussball Transfers.

The report states PSG are eager to get rid of Draxler, and Arsenal are one of a number of potential destinations for him this summer.

The 26-year-old could be a useful signing for the Gunners if he gets back to his best, with Mikel Arteta short of quality in that area of the pitch.

The Spanish tactician could do with an upgrade on an in-decline Mesut Ozil, while last summer’s big signing Nicolas Pepe has got off to a slow start in English football.

It would be interesting to see if Arsenal look enough of a tempting destination for a big name like Draxler if they cannot provide European football next season.