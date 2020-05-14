Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has spoken out on his plans amid uncertainty over his future following his season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international joined the Gunners on a season-long deal from Real Madrid last summer, and it is not yet clear if he will remain in north London beyond this term.

Ceballos has had a mixed spell with Arsenal, having initially started slowly before then also having trouble with injuries.

Since then, however, the 23-year-old has come back strongly, looking more convincing under new manager Mikel Arteta, who has done some impressive work since replacing Unai Emery.

Still, Ceballos seems to be hinting he’s happy at Real Madrid and that he feels he’s now ready to show what he can do at the Bernabeu.

His quotes to Deportes Cuatro, as translated by the Metro, are slightly vague, but seem to point towards wanting to prove himself with his parent club.

He said: “I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid.

“I am 23 years old, I’m not over the hill yet.

“Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way.”