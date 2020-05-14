Chelsea offered classy midfield ace by Juventus in possible player swap deal

Chelsea could reportedly be offered the chance to land Miralem Pjanic as Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is eyeing a reunion with Jorginho as talks are said to be underway over a swap deal.

Pjanic, 30, has been a fundamental figure in the Bianconeri’s success in recent years after joining from rivals Roma in 2016, winning three consecutive Serie A titles as well as three domestic cup trophies too.

However, although he has made 32 appearances under Sarri in his debut campaign in charge of the Turin giants, it seemingly hasn’t been an ideal fit as he is being linked with an exit from the reigning Serie A champions despite continuing to be a classy operator in the heart of the side with his technical quality, composure and passing ability helping to dictate games when at his best.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea and Juventus have opened talks over a possible player swap deal involving Pjanic and Jorginho, with Sarri of course knowing the latter well having already enjoyed stints together at Napoli and Chelsea.

Further, it’s suggested that the interest in largely from Juve’s side, and that Pjanic could be sacrificed to convince the Blues to approve of a swap deal which would see Jorginho leave Stamford Bridge.

After coming under scrutiny in the early part of his stint at Chelsea, the 28-year-old has impressed this season and has drawn plaudits for his form under Frank Lampard.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether either the Chelsea boss or Jorginho himself would want to leave now having seemingly turned the corner, but it remains to be seen if the touted exchange offer is enough to convince all concerned.

Billy Gilmour impressed prior to the suspension of the campaign, and so another crucial factor in this decision could be who will act as an ideal mentor for the youngster as he’ll perhaps be the long-term solution in that role in either situation.

For now, time will tell if the touted talks lead to an agreement over a swap as the Guardian note that while Barcelona are no longer seemingly an option for a swap deal for Pjanic as Arthur is set to snub an exit, Paris Saint-Germain could yet be an alternative solution.