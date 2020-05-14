Chelsea fans can get their latest transfer news here as the Blues continue to be linked with some big names.

The coronavirus pandemic may have halted the game in most countries around the world, but it seems clubs are still scouring the world for the best talent for next season.

Swap deals have been talked up as a move that could become increasingly common in the near future, and Chelsea could be involved in one.

Reports claim the west London giants could get the chance to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus as they eye a swoop for Jorginho.

Maurizio Sarri notably signed Jorginho from his old club Napoli when he first took over at Chelsea, and it now seems he wants him at his current side Juventus as well.

Pjanic has been a top performer in his Serie A career so could be a useful addition for Frank Lampard if this exchange goes through.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could add another midfielder to their squad in the form of Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes.

The Red Devils youngster is said to be angered by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting similar players to him in the transfer market.

And the Blues look the favourites to win the race for his signature as he nears the end of his deal at Old Trafford.

Finally, Philippe Coutinho’s agent has provided an update on his future amid links with CFC in recent times.

However, Kia Joorabchian insists he hasn’t held talks with anyone about a move for Coutinho, despite speculation that a move was close to being agreed.