Philippe Coutinho agent provides update on future amid Chelsea transfer links

The agent of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho has provided an update on the player’s future amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The Brazil international has struggled since leaving Liverpool, having flopped badly at Barca and also struggled to improve much whilst on loan with Bayern Munich this season.

It remains to be seen if Coutinho can ever get back to being the player he was, but Sport recently linked him as a top target for Chelsea, so the Blues clearly think he might be worth gambling on.

Frank Lampard may well feel Coutinho still has something to offer and that he could perhaps improve with a return to the Premier League, where he previously looked such a world class talent.

Still, the 27-year-old’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, has told radio station talkSPORT, as quoted by the Metro, that so far there haven’t been any talks over a transfer move due to the focus being on how football can get through the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “At the moment, we have not spoken to anybody about any deals whatsoever.

“I think at the moment everyone’s concentration is regarding this pandemic and how football can restart the season in a secure environment and over the health and safety of everybody.

“I think the transfer side of things and where he will go or where people will go will come into play down the line when things have got back to some sort of normality.”