Dele Alli posts message to fans after Tottenham star held at knifepoint in burglary

Tottenham ace Dele Alli has posted a message on Twitter after reports emerged that he was the victim of a violent break-in at his house on Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old has been in isolation like us all during the coronavirus lockdown, but he was unfortunately the victim of what must have been a terrifying ordeal at his home this week.

As noted by Sky Sports, Alli was robbed at knifepoint after burglars broke into his house, while police have confirmed that two people present were assaulted during the robbery with his brother and their girlfriends also said to have been in the property at the time.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing,” a police statement read. “Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.”

As seen in the tweet below, the England international took to Twitter on Wednesday night to reassure his fans and thanked them for their messages of support, as he’ll no doubt hope to help the police in trying to identify and catch the individuals responsible to avoid a similar scenario repeating itself for someone else.

Alli describes it as a ‘horrible experience’ and noted that he appreciated the support being shown, and he’ll no doubt look to step up his security at his home moving forward in order to avoid a repeat of what he and those close to him had to go through this week.

This isn’t the first time that a Tottenham player has been targeted this year, with the Guardian noting in March that Jan Vertonghen’s family were also robbed at knifepoint after four men broke into their house while the Belgian stalwart was on duty for the club in the Champions League.

In turn, it’s perhaps something that the club and the police will look into and step up security for all the players if there are signs of a pattern emerging.