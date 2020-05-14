‘Don’t ever leave’ and ‘stay forever’ – These Barcelona fans react to star’s tweet amid exit rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has been linked with an exit this summer, but his latest tweet has seemingly reaffirmed his desire to stay at the Nou Camp.

As noted by the Guardian, the Brazilian international has been paired with a player swap deal with Juventus involving Miralem Pjanic heading in the opposite direction.

However, that report adds that the 23-year-old has decided to stay with the reigning La Liga champions, and so the Turin giants have diverted their attention elsewhere.

It’s arguably the more sensible outcome as far as Barcelona are concerned given Arthur is still only 23 and is arguably a long-term solution in midfield with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal on the wrong side of 30, while Pjanic is 30 himself.

To further reinforce that point, it seems as though Arthur has dropped a hint on social media to suggest that he has no desire to leave the Catalan giants any time soon, as he posted the reply below to the club’s official Brazilian account.

“I’m suspicious to speak. I look good in all styles, but with the shirt of Barcelona, it has no equal,” he wrote.

As seen in the replies below, it led to a string of Barca fans expressing their desire to see him remain as they urged him to stay at the club moving forward given the ongoing rumours detailed above.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s the case this summer, but through a combination of the Guardian report updating the situation, Arthur’s tweet and the feeling towards the Brazilian midfielder from many fans, it would seemingly be a very unpopular decision if Barcelona decided to move him on.

Olha… eu sou suspeito pra falar. Fico bem em todos os estilos ? mas com a camisa @fcbarcelona_br não tem igual ??? — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) May 13, 2020

