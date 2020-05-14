Friday Night Football game touted to kick-start Premier League return in mid-June with all 10 games to be shown live

Tottenham vs Man Utd is reportedly being lined up as the Friday Night Football match which will signal the return of the Premier League next month.

Much like the rest of the world, the UK has been in lockdown since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there has gradually been increasing talk of a return for football in June.

SEE MORE: Double blow for Premier League restart plan as police chief raises concerns, backed by city’s Mayor

Lockdown measures are set to be eased in the coming weeks and months as per plans outlined by PM Boris Johnson last weekend, although there is nothing set in stone as of yet regarding the Premier League and much depends on what happens as the measures are relaxed and its impact on the numbers.

Nevertheless, plans are naturally having to be made by those concerned if the Premier League restarts next month as they won’t want to be caught out by being unprepared, with June 12 or June 19 being touted as possible dates for the first games to be rescheduled.

As per the Daily Mail, it’s suggested that Tottenham’s clash with Man Utd, which was originally set to be played on March 15 on the first weekend when events started to be postponed due to the pandemic, could be the game to kick things off for us in a Friday Night Football encounter on either June 12 or 19.

It’s added that the plan could involve four games on Saturdays, four on Sundays and a Monday Night Football game too with all matches set to be televised as games are to be played behind closed doors.

The Friday night game is tipped to be shown by Sky Sports, who would have four matches per weekend, while BT Sport would have one and the remaining five could be free-to-air with YouTube or the red button touted as possible options.

That could be the model that the Premier League sticks with rather than a game every day, while discussions are also said to be ongoing over how broadcasters will approach their coverage both in terms of the crew they send to stadiums as well as how the media will interview managers and players after games with a video-link system seemingly the preferred option.

This plan still hinges on a number of crucial factors, but it all suggests that a Premier League restart is being taken seriously for next month.