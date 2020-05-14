Manchester United’s pursuit of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham could see them lose Angel Gomes to Chelsea.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils youngster is not optimistic about getting chances in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team due to the similar players being eyed up as transfer targets for the club.

This could be a blow for Man Utd as Gomes looks a promising young talent and they may end up losing him to one of their top four rivals.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are confident they could win the race for Gomes’ signature as he continues to stall on signing a new contract and edges closer to being a free agent.

The Blues have done well to give opportunities to young players in recent times, with Frank Lampard doing well to develop homegrown talent at Stamford Bridge.

Gomes could fit in well alongside that, and United will just have to hope they can land the likes of Sancho, Grealish and Bellingham to make his departure worth it.