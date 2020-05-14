Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey would reportedly prefer a switch to Arsenal over Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a huge boost for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old has come through the ranks at Atleti and has established himself as a pivotal figure for Diego Simeone’s side having made 174 appearances for the first-team since the 2015/16 campaign.

Having also earned 27 caps for Ghana in that time too, he’s an important player for club and country, and his form has seemingly led to interest from elsewhere.

As noted by the Guardian last month, Arsenal have been linked with a swoop for Partey for some time, as it has been suggested that Atletico could offer him a new contract to fend the Gunners off which would see him commit his future until 2025 and double his wages.

However, speculation has refused to go away over his future it seems, as The Sun now report, via Ghanasoccernet, that Partey would be ready to snub interest from PSG in favour of a move to Arsenal as he wants to follow in the footsteps of Ghana icon Michael Essien after his success in England and the Premier League with Chelsea.

It’s added that Partey is a top target for Mikel Arteta this summer, but his price-tag could be problematic for the club especially amid the threat of missing out on Champions League football next season while the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic could also limit spending for many clubs too.

It follows weeks of conflicting reports over his future while the Sun add that Juventus and Bayern are still interested in prising him away from the Wanda Metropolitano and Rio Ferdinand has urged Man Utd to get involved in the transfer scrap too. In turn, it could yet prove to be a complicated pursuit, but this is a major boost in itself if he has a preference for England.