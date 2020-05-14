It’s rare to see a young footballer show some patience and forward thinking when it comes to their career, but that’s probably easier to do when you’re already in a great situation.

Lautaro Martinez is widely regarded as one of the most talented strikers in Europe, while he plays for a great club in Inter Milan, Antonio Conte is a hugely respected coach and the Argentine plays a key role in the team.

You have to think he would only want to move if he received a great offer, and he’s been consistently linked with Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo were the latest to link him, with the Argentine sensation being eyed as the potential long term successor for Luis Suarez.

In their front page they claim that Martinez is only interested in a move to the Nou Camp, with the striker telling Inter to not even bother listening to offers from PSG or Man City.

The headline basically translates as “Barcelona or nothing” so it shows that he’s made up his mind about where he wants to go.

It’s not clear if Barcelona actually have the money to sign him this Summer so this could be positive news, as it suggests he will happily stay at Inter and wait for them in the future.