Liverpool have been told Jadon Sancho would walk into their starting XI, as pundit Owen Hargreaves raves about the Borussia Dortmund star’s talents.

The 20-year-old has been a big hit in his time in the Bundesliga and would surely now be seen as a world class talent fit to play for any top club, but he’s perhaps been most strongly linked with Manchester United.

Most recently, the Manchester Evening News have claimed the Red Devils remain confident of seeing off any competition for Sancho, but Hargreaves insists he would be a good signing for Liverpool too.

The Reds already have one of the best front lines in world football with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but Hargreaves is clearly implying Sancho would force one of those three names out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting line up.

It seems likely, however, that the England international would play more often at Man Utd, so it makes sense that perhaps all the recent transfer gossip suggests they’re the ones most eager to win the race for his signature.

Still, should Liverpool take Hargreaves’ words on board as the former United ace compares Sancho to Neymar?

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “He’s a dream. He reminds me of a young Neymar.

“The cool thing is, for the young kids watching him, they see that you can play in a creative way, even though football has become so structured.

“He brings his own style, that street football, to the game. That’s what makes him so priceless.

“In the blink of an eye, he can do something that people don’t anticipate.

“Hopefully at some point we still him in the Premier League, because he can make any team better.

“I think he walks into the great teams here, like Man City and Liverpool, and I think he could even play for Barcelona or Real Madrid one day. That’s how good he is.

“He knows all eyes will be on him this Saturday.”