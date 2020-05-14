Manchester City are reportedly ready to try to seal the transfer of Lyon star Houssem Aouar as a long-term replacement for club legend David Silva.

The 21-year-old has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe in recent times and it seems clear he has what it takes to soon make the step up to a bigger club.

The Sun have previously linked him with Liverpool and now Don Balon claim City now look to be strong contenders for Aouar, who they say would cost around £44million, after Pep Guardiola made him a priority target.

City could do with a creative midfield talent of this type ahead of next season, with veteran playmaker Silva nearing the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old has had a great career at the Etihad Stadium and will be a hard act to follow, but Aouar could be just the player to come in in his place.

This could be a blow for Liverpool, though they arguably look less in need of a signing like this anyway.

The Merseyside giants are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and it is clearly up to City to improve after a disappointing season.

Liverpool already have plenty of quality in the middle of the park, though Aouar could perhaps be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have not lived up to expectations at Anfield.