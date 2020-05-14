Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to make a ‘firm proposal’ for the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been a world class performer in Serie A, looking one of the top young talents in Europe for some time while he now looks to be entering his peak years.

A big move surely awaits, and Don Balon claim he already has an agreement with Lazio that they have to let him go if a club can offer them €90million.

The report also links Man Utd as one of Milinkovic-Savic’s main suitors, which makes sense given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs in midfield.

Paul Pogba has not done enough in his time at Old Trafford and it would not be at all surprising if they looked to replace him in the near future.

Milinkovic-Savic may well be a better fit for the Red Devils, whilst also potentially providing an upgrade on other players such as Fred and Andreas Pereira.

It remains to be seen, however, if United can meet Lazio’s asking price in these challenging times, though one imagines they’re sure to remain competitive in the transfer market as they don’t look too far away now from being able to get closer to competing with Liverpool and Manchester City.