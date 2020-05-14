Man Utd face Barcelona threat amid talk of £60m+ deal being agreed for prolific ace

Man Utd reportedly face competition from Barcelona as the two giants are both said to have set their sights on Lyon forward Moussa Dembele this summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine season this year, as he bagged 22 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances to continue his good form for the Ligue 1 giants.

That’s now 42 goals in 88 outings for the club, which comes after a prolific spell at Celtic as well as an impressive stint at Fulham to suggest that Dembele is a capable and consistent goalscorer.

As noted by the Express, it has been suggested that Man Utd have secured an agreement to sign the Frenchman, with the Red Devils tipped to splash out £61.8m to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

However, Sport suggest that they could still be facing competition from Barcelona who have identified Dembele as a possible alternative to Inter forward Lautaro Martinez who has emerged as their primary transfer target for the summer.

It’s noted that he would likely cost around €60m to €70m, while United are specifically mentioned in that report too as being keen to wrap up a deal and fend off the Catalan giants to land their man.

Time will tell if it’s that simple or if they face a real battle to sign Dembele this summer, as naturally a chance to go play for the reigning La Liga champions will be an attractive proposal too.

With Luis Suarez set to turn 34 next year and with Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury issues in mind, a new forward could be a sensible move from Barca. Similarly, if Odion Ighalo isn’t signed permanently, it could leave Man Utd short up front too and so time will tell if United have already sealed the deal or if Barcelona could yet ruin their touted plans.