Today’s roundup of Man Utd transfer news brings plenty for Red Devils fans to be excited about.

Read on as the club could be making significant progress on one major signing, whilst being given a boost in pursuit of another.

First up, reports in Spain claim United have agreed a £61.8million deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea.

The Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and could be just what United need up front in order to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have been given a boost as it looks like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has a deal in place with Lazio to leave the club if the right offer comes in.

MUFC have long been linked with the Serbia international and it’s claimed Lazio have assured him he can leave provided clubs pay £79million for him.

This could be a superb purchase for United if they can pull it off, with Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford future remaining in some doubt.

Finally, despite strong links with Jadon Sancho, United could be keen on a cheap alternative in the form of Schalke starlet Rabbi Matondo.

The 19-year-old Welshman has long looked a big talent and would likely be more affordable, which could be useful in these challenging times as many football teams’ finances will likely be hit.