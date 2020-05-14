Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo as a cheap alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack, but it may be that they will struggle to splash out on a big name like Sancho this summer as all clubs are sure to be hit with financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Manchester Evening News, this could see Man Utd try a cheaper move for Matondo instead, with the 19-year-old looking another impressive talent currently playing in the Bundesliga.
Matondo has also had spells with Cardiff City and Manchester City in the past, but has been one of a growing number of British players to try their luck with a move abroad at an early age.
United are now being linked with a move to potentially bring him back to the Premier League, but the MEN do not explain precisely how much cheaper he’d be than Sancho.
The Welshman is clearly a big prospect, however, and fits the bill in terms of being a young British talent, similar to others recently signed by MUFC boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.