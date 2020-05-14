Newcastle takeover could be OFF following shock intervention

Newcastle United’s potential Saudi Arabian takeover could reportedly be off after a shock development.

According to BBC Sport, concerns have been raised over the takeover bid due to piracy problems regarding Premier League football in Saudi Arabia.

The Magpies have been owned by Mike Ashley for many years now, and he’s proven hugely unpopular among most of the club’s fans due to a lack of investment in the team.

The potential Saudi takeover had been met with plenty of excitement as it could make Newcastle one of the richest football clubs in the world.

Still, that is now in jeopardy as a member of the Digital, Cultural, Media and Sport Committee has raised concerns over piracy.

Many Premier League games are streamed illegally by a number of countries around the world, but it’s suggested Saudi Arabia could be one of the biggest offenders.

New owners have to be assessed about being ‘fit and proper’ before being allowed to complete takeovers of football clubs, and it may be that this has now hit a significant stumbling block.