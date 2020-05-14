Opinion: Newcastle may be Pochettino’s only option as links with big clubs fade away

There was one point where it looked like Mauricio Pochettino had landed into the perfect situation when he left Spurs earlier this season.

Most fans and pundits criticised Spurs for getting rid of him, his reputation appeared to be intact and a lot of big clubs had managers that looked vulnerable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was having a nightmare at Old Trafford and his future was questioned after every poor result, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid looked like a disaster, Maurizio Sarri had fallen out with Cristiano Ronaldo and he looked unsafe at Juventus, while PSG are yet to find the manager that suits them.

Indeed a recent report from The Express indicated he was interesting United, Real and Juve, while The Daily Star indicated that PSG might look to take him to France.

It’s rare to see a big club change their manager halfway through the season, so it looked like he would get a few months to rest, while one of these jobs would open up and require him to step in as a saviour.

The problem is that Solskajer turned things around at United, Juventus are top of Serie A and Ronaldo is on fire again while there’s not been much talk of Real Madrid moving Zidane on.

That only leaves PSG, yet it appears that Thomas Tuchel will get at least one more year to prove himself in Paris:

Thomas Tuchel is set to remain as PSG boss for a 3rd consecutive season, according to L’Équipe – full story. https://t.co/RUXhbnVIUf — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 14, 2020

That means he’s starting to run out of options, and Newcastle United may be the only one he has left.

You have to think that he would only take that job if their big money takeover goes through, while The Sun recently reported that the Argentine was close to replacing Steve Bruce at Newcastle.

He now faces a situation where there’s no sign of a big job opening up anytime soon, so he might be forced to take the risk and hope something happens next season.

Failing that, then Newcastle may be his only option.