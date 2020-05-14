Photo: Dele Alli pictured for first time after burglary as report claims intruders evaded security guard

Tottenham ace Dele Alli was back at training on Thursday after he was reportedly held at knifepoint and assaulted during a burglary at his house in north London on Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old is said to have been punched and threatened after initially trying to fend the intruders off, before they were able to get away after stealing jewellery and luxury watches while he was also threatened with a knife.

Alli is believed to have been up with his partner, his brother and two other people in the property at the time, and given it could have been a lot worse, it’s reassuring to hear that no one was seriously injured.

Despite the ordeal, he was at training on Thursday as seen in the image below, having handed over CCTV footage to the police while also being supported by the club’s player liaison officer.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported by the Telegraph that the two individuals who broke into his house managed to evade a security guard who is on duty overnight at his property, and so further questions will undoubtedly be asked to determine how they were able to gain access to prevent such a scenario repeating itself.

Alli is the second Tottenham player to be targeted in such a manner this year, as Jan Vertonghen’s family were held at knifepoint in a robbery in March while he was on away on club duty in the Champions League.

It’s something that the police will undoubtedly take very seriously as they will want to avoid a trend emerging with further Spurs stars but footballers in general seemingly being targeted.