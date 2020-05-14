Liverpool are now being linked as potential suitors for the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international shone in Atletico’s Champions League win away to Liverpool back in March, supposedly wowing Jurgen Klopp with his performance, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The report explains that the Reds boss sees Partey as having an ideal mix of physicality and technique to his game – a combination that many of the best players so often have.

It certainly looks like Partey would shine in the Premier League, and there’s surely room for the 26-year-old in Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool don’t have too many weaknesses in their current side, but one could argue that central midfield is one area they might want to look at strengthening in the near future.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum have all had superb seasons but perhaps have their limitations against certain opponents, while James Milner is not getting any younger.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can also play in midfield but have perhaps not had the impact many would have expected since they joined.

Don Balon adds that Partey is wanted by Atletico’s rivals Real Madrid, but would favour a move to the Premier League if possible.

That’s a blow for Real, who are so used to landing the world’s biggest names, and Partey could undoubtedly strengthen their midfield too as they look for long-term successors to the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.