Transfer boost for Arsenal as Barcelona’s financial issues could rule them out of potential transfer

It was always puzzling to see reports detailing how clubs are struggling financially just now, just to see a report coming out hours later linking them with a big signing this Summer.

The reality is starting to set in that some clubs will have to stay quiet in the market for a while, and one of those could be Barcelona.

Football.London have reported on the latest with a potential transfer for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, and there could be some good news for Arsenal.

They claim that Mikel Arteta is desperate to improve his defence this Summer and the French defender could be the ideal man for them to bring in, but it’s not clear if they will be able to afford it at this point.

One of the main concerns would be that another team could come in and gazump them, but they might be struggling financially too.

They go on to say that Barcelona are heavily interested in signing him, but they are having money problems that will probably rule them out of making a move.

Time will tell if Arsenal manage to make a move for him this Summer, but it sounds like they won’t face much competition.