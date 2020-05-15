According to the Sun, Ajax ace Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted to Argentine radio station Continental that he has ‘bigger dreams’ amid interest from giants Arsenal and Barcelona.

The Sun claim that the left-back has been a long-term transfer target for the Gunners and that the ace has informed Ajax chiefs that he wishes to leave in the summer – or whenever the next window will be.

Tagliafico appears to have the Dutch outfit’s blessing to seek a new club this summer, with legendary keeper and chief Edwin van der Sar confirming to Reuters that Ajax have ‘verbal agreements’ with stars including the left-back, who decided to stay this season despite interest last summer.

The Sun report that the Argentina international is contracted until 2022 and that Ajax value the full-back at around £30m.

Here’s what the full-back had to say to Continental:

“It’s always been my goal to play in the best competitions, at a top club.”

“Ajax is an amazing club, but the Eredivisie is not an amazing competition. One should always have bigger dreams.”

“I’m still working on my fitness. I need to be as fit as possible in case I’ll move to a new club. The pre-season will start in August, so two more months. But if I’ll leave, it’s still uncertain.”

Tagliafico also explicitly spoke about the interest from Barcelona:

“I might be on their shortlist, but nothing concrete yet. I have to remain calm. If something is happening, I’ll speak to my agent.”

Tagliafico played a key part in the Ajax side that completed the Dutch double last season and the one that also defied the odds to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 27-year-old has continued his superb form this season with five goals and seven assists from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Tagliafico is undoubtedly a top left-back but should Mikel Arteta’s side shy away from signing the star as it could possibly hinder the development of last summer’s signing Kieran Tierney and ace Bukayo Saka?

A fee of £30m could prove to be a massive splash for an Arsenal side that have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, with the Gunners being the first Premier League club to impose wage cuts.

Should Arsenal focus on strengthening in other areas instead of pursuing a move for the Tagliafico?