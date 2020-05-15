According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone via De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij, the agent of promising Ajax talent Sergino Dest has admitted that Barcelona are yet to show ‘concrete interest’ in the full-back.

Dest’s agent, Joes Blakborn, has quickly dismissed a report from Dutch outlet Veronica Inside earlier today that suggested the defender was on the way to Catalonia.

Blakborn also admitted, via Voetbal Zone, that Bayern Munich are ‘seriously interested’ in Dest’s services, should Barcelona step up their interest in the ace to avoid losing him to a European rival?

The report adds that the ace is contracted until the summer of 2022.

The 19-year-old has been superb for Ajax during his breakthrough season, providing six assists and scoring two goals across 36 appearances in all competitions.

The ace’s impressive performances have seen him win three senior caps for the United States already, Dest is one of Europe’s top young full-backs.

Media speculation hints that Nelson Semedo is facing an uncertain future with Barcelona, suggesting that the Blaugrana need another player in this position to compete with academy graduate Sergi Roberto.