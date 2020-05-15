With the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still uncertain, it seems that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has already pinpointed the striker that he wants to replace the Gabonese with, should he decide to leave north London.

According to Sport, who cite The Sun, the Gunners have joined AC Milan in the race for Real Madrid flop, Luka Jovic.

The Serbian has had a disastrous time on and off the pitch, with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful never getting close to seeing how good he might have been. Certainly, he’s been as far removed from the version he displayed at Eintracht Frankfurt as it’s possible to be.

That’s borne out by his tally of just two goals and one assist in 15 La Liga games according to Transfermarkt, and his flouting of the lockdown in Spain when he travelled back to Serbia to be with his girlfriend.

Sport even note that he will have to appear in court when the authorities consider it appropriate, so there are already a myriad of reasons why the Gunners might want to steer well clear.

Having said that, a change of scenery might do the player good, and if he can recapture his form from his time in Germany, then Arteta will have a real bargain on his hands.