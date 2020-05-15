Barcelona linked with raid on Ajax for 19-year-old starlet as potential key solution

Barcelona could reportedly swoop for Ajax starlet Sergino Dest amid ongoing doubts over the right-back position and the future of Nelson Semedo.

The 19-year-old has made a positive impression this season for the Eredivisie giants, making 36 appearances across all competitions and levels, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

He has largely made the right-back role his own, and with three caps to his name for the USA, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

However, speculation has seemingly surfaced over his future at Ajax, with Mundo Deportivo noting, via TV show Veronica in the Netherlands, that the youngster has dismissed the option of moving to Bayern Munich and could be Barcelona bound instead.

It’s suggested that the reigning La Liga champions have set their sights on Dest as there are ongoing doubts over two of their current right-back options which has created uncertainty over the position.

Mundo Deportivo note that both Semedo and Emerson are being linked with exits, and so given the lack of quality and depth already in that role with Sergi Roberto often having to fill in, they will surely be desperate to find a long-term solution having seemingly struggled since Dani Alves’ departure.

As per Sport last month, it’s suggested that Semedo’s contract talks are on hold and Barcelona want €45m for the Portuguese international as doubts have set in over his future at the club.

Particularly in the event that he leaves and while Emerson is still on loan at Real Betis until 2021, Barca will need a more immediate and long-term option for coach Quique Setien to field in that position, and it’s suggested that Dest could be the player to do that.