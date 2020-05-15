It’s generally a bad idea to publicly admit you want to play for another club, but it seems to be okay when it’s an Ajax player talking about Barcelona.

The two clubs have close links thanks to their historical approach to youth players and a similar playing style, so the Spanish giants have always looked like the final destination for some of Ajax’s top players.

Frenkie de Jong made the move last summer, and a report from CCMA has indicated that Barca are thinking of signing another Ajax player.

The report states that Nelson Semedo is probably going to be on his way this summer, so a new right back will be needed.

One player on their radar is 19 year old Sergino Dest who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Ajax last season, with the report even suggesting that Barca have opened talks about signing him.

On top of that, they even suggest that Dest has spoken in the past about his desire to play for Barcelona, so you have to think he would be interested in this move.

They do point out that he struggles defensively so he would need to improve that side of his game, but Barcelona tend to play on the front foot so that shouldn’t be too obvious in most games.

No deal has been agreed yet, but this could be an exciting signing for the fans.