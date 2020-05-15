Big boost for Barcelona as positive injury update provided on key figure

Barcelona have been handed a major boost as the doctor who operated on Ousmane Dembele has provided a positive update on his recovery.

The 22-year-old has endured a frustrating season again this year, as injuries have limited him to just nine appearances across all competitions.

Having featured more prominently last season, Dembele will have felt confident about kicking on this campaign and establishing himself as a key figure for the Catalan giants, but it hasn’t materialised as of yet.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since December with a hamstring injury as he suffered a setback in February which required surgery, but with the season being pushed back due to the coronavirus crisis, he could still have a chance to play in the Champions League which is currently scheduled to restart in August once the domestic campaign is completed.

Now, Dr. Lasse Lempainen, the surgeon who carried out the operation on Dembele, has provided a positive update on the Frenchman, with Sport noting that he has moved to dismiss suggestions that the recovery period could be extended due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

“Dembele is progressing as planned before,” he is quoted as saying by Sport. “And I am very sure that he can return to the top level after six months of the operation.”

That will be a huge boost for Barcelona and coach Quique Setien, as he’ll surely welcome having another attacking option at his disposal in July and August if Dembele can avoid suffering another setback.

While injuries have certainly blighted his spell at Barcelona so far, Dembele’s pace, directness and movement in the final third as well as his threat in front of goal ensure he adds a crucial dynamic to the Barcelona attack. Further, Mundo Deportivo noted earlier this month that he has a key role to play in Setien’s plans moving forward and so he’ll be itching to start playing under the current Barca boss.