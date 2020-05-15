It’s starting to look like clubs will focus their efforts on retaining their best players rather than trying to add some big names every Summer.

It means big money transfers could become less common, while we might also see some teams built on a spine that stays in place for years.

Time will tell if that will increase competition between clubs, but it does sound like a positive sign.

One such example comes in the shape of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move away from Lazio over the last couple of years.

ESPN have recently indicated that Man United wanted to sign him, while HITC looked at possible interest from Spurs in the big Serbian midfielder.

He looks perfect for the Premier League, he’s mobile, tall and physical, while he’s also great on the ball so it’s easy to see why those teams might be interested in him.

As a result, it’s interesting to see that the HITC story claims that although he’s tried to find a way out of Lazio in the last two seasons, he’s now prepared to sign a new long term deal to stay at the club.

They go on to suggest that he feels Lazio are on the verge of something special and they do look like becoming title contenders in the next few seasons, while you could argue that’s not the case for United or Spurs.

The new deal hasn’t been signed yet, but it looks like the most likely outcome for now.