Barcelona could reportedly hold a key advantage in the battle for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic as he is said to have a ‘firm will’ to join them amid talk of interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

After enjoying great spells with Lyon and Roma, the 30-year-old has had a successful stint with the Turin giants since joining them in 2016 as he has made 167 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of domestic trophies.

Despite making 32 appearances so far this season, it seemingly hasn’t quite clicked for the Bosnian international under Maurizio Sarri in the Italian tactician’s first year in charge of the Bianconeri, as Pjanic continues to be linked with an exit.

As noted by the Guardian on Thursday, it has been suggested that Sarri wants to seal a reunion with Jorginho this summer, and Pjanic could be offered to Chelsea in order to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, it’s specifically added in that report that both Barcelona and PSG are interested in the classy midfield ace too, with a swap deal seemingly the most likely means of an exit as clubs deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown this summer.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it appears as though Barcelona may hold a major advantage in this particular transfer scrap, as it’s suggested that while Pjanic may be tempted by Chelsea or PSG, the reigning La Liga champions are said to be relaxed about the situation as they know that his preference and ‘firm will’ is to play for them and he’ll stay at Juve until a possible switch to the Camp Nou is possible.

Time will tell if that’s accurate and whether or not Chelsea or PSG can still sway him if talks are opened, but it seems Barcelona could hold a crucial advantage as things stand if an exit is to materialise for Pjanic this summer.