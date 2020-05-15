Whilst it seems almost certain that one world class forward will be available in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to his agent, rumoured purchasers Chelsea and Man United haven’t even been in contact yet.

Kia Joorabchian was speaking on the White and Sawyer show on talkSPORT about his client, Phillipe Coutinho, who the Daily Express linked with a move to the Blues or the Red Devils.

The Brazilian may possibly have a way back into the Barcelona set up if a buyer can’t be found, and that might well be the case after Joorabchian confirmed that there haven’t been any talks with any club.

“He’s had an injury, he had an operation two weeks ago on his ankle and he is six weeks for recovery for that, which unfortunately means he’ll probably miss a chunk of the Bundesliga,” he said. “Hopefully he’ll be fit for the tail end of the season.

“But in terms of the rumours? At the moment we have not spoken to anybody about any deals whatsoever.

“I think at the moment everyone’s concentration is on this pandemic and how football can restart in a safe and secure environment, and the health of safety of everybody.

“The transfer side of things and where Philippe will go, or where other players will go, will come into play further down the line when things have got back to some sort of normality.”

After starting life at Camp Nou well enough, becoming their most expensive ever acquisition at £142m according to talkSPORT, Coutinho’s form tailed off and he was shipped out to Bayern Munich.

History appeared to repeat itself in Germany as he took to the Bundesliga like a duck to water but then dipped form-wise again, to the extent that the Bavarians don’t appear to be keen to take up their purchase option.

More Stories / Latest News Dutch striker admits his love for Liverpool as he reveals Premier League ambition ‘I would like to buy a football club’ – Harry Redknapp reveals his post-lockdown ambition Blow for Man United and Spurs as transfer target looks likely to sign a new contract with his current club

Unless something happens quickly, perhaps a return to the Premier League isn’t on the cards.