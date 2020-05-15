It’s fundamentally strange that so much attention is given to individual awards within a team sport, but that tends to be the situation in the modern era.

It’s common to hear young talents talking about winning the Ballon d’Or before they talk about winning the Champions League, and individualism is on the rise within the sport.

We’ve seen so many times over the years that you need to have a strong team unit to achieve anything, but with the added importance that’s given to individual awards just now, this one might interest Chelsea fans:

Ziyech has been impressing for Ajax for a while now, as evidenced by him winning this award for the third season in a row.

Unfortunately for the Dutch fans, The Guardian confirmed that Chelsea had agreed a €40m deal to sign him this Summer, so he’ll be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.

He’s an elegant and creative play-maker who can play anywhere across the attacking midfield area, and Frank Lampard will be hoping he helps to elevate his team to the next level next season.

It certainly looks like he has the individual talent, but time will tell if he fits into Chelsea’s system.