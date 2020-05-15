As the Premier League get ready to restart the 2019/20 season, focus will eventually turn to the summer transfer window, and Chelsea have already decided not to re-sign one of their former players.

Winger, Jeremie Boga, was sold to Sassuolo back in 2018 for £3.5m according to the Daily Express, and they had the option to buy him back for as little as £13m.

However, it appears that Frank Lampard has his sights set elsewhere, meaning that Napoli and Rennes, two clubs that appear interested in Boga’s signature according to Sportmediaset and citied by the Daily Express, are clear to fight for the player.

With eight goals and four assists in 24 games this season per Transfermarkt, Boga’s form has rightly attracted interest, and at just 23 years of age, he could prove to be a relative bargain for any team looking to add him to their squad.

At the price quoted, even as a back-up squad player for the Blues, a move might have made sense, but Lampard is his own man as he’s already proved, and to that end, the former England international seems confident enough to live or die by the decisions he makes in the Chelsea hot-seat.