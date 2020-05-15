According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United ace Charlie Wellens has signed a two-year professional contract with the Red Devils.

The 17-year-old has shown that he’s got an eye for goal with some superb performances for United’s Under-18s this season.

The versatile midfielder has bagged five goals and three assists in appearances for the U18s this season, Wellens is comfortable in either central midfield or on the right wing.

Charlie is the son of former United academy graduate Richie Wellens, who made just one first-team appearance before fashioning a successful career for himself outside of England’s top-flight.

Wellens is clearly a promising talent as the MEN report that the ace trained with the first-team before their Europa League clash against Astana in September.

The Press Association’s chief football writer Simon Peach adds that European giants Inter Milan were interested in the ace’s services earlier this year.

Richie Wellens was delighted for his son and the current Swindon Town manager took to social media with this lovely message of congratulations:

23 years ago I signed my first professional contract at the biggest club in the world,to say I’m proud to see Charlie sign his is an understatement well done mate it’s only the start but you deserve it ???? pic.twitter.com/fWVi6Bg1fv — Richie Wellens (@RichieWe11ens) May 15, 2020

Wellens made his debut for the club’s Under-23s side back in November, he’ll be hoping to continue his fine form for the U18’s whenever their action resumes in a bid to win himself more opportunities at the higher age group.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, this is the best time for promising prospects in years, the Norwegian hasn’t shied away from giving top talent a chance to shine in the first-team.

Full-back Brandon Williams and wonderkid attacker Mason Greenwood have established themselves as important members of the senior squad after breakthrough seasons this term.