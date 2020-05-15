Gazza’s epic trolling of Sir Alex Ferguson with expletive-filled rant

It’s not often anyone has had the temerity to take Sir Alex Ferguson to task, but for England international, Paul Gascoigne has gone on an epic expletive-filled rant directed at the Scot.

According to The Athletic, and cited by the Daily Star, Gazza’s words were in response to a letter he received from Sir Alex after he’d refused to sign for Manchester United from Newcastle, instead preferring to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

His form for the Magpies had seen both United and Spurs register their interest, and it seemed clear by Sir Alex calling Gazza a ‘silly boy,’ that he was none too happy with the attacking midfielder’s choice of new employer.

However, during a recent speaking tour, the former player took the chance to return the favour.

“Well, Rio Ferdinand did a runner from a f***ing drugs test,” Gascoigne said, per The Athletic and cited by the Daily Star.

“Eric Cantona two-footed some c*** in the neck in the stand, Wayne Rooney s***ged a f***ing granny. And Ryan Giggs s***ged his brother’s f***ing wife. F***ing hell, man.”

It was 1990 before United really got going under Fergie, and thereafter there really was no stopping the Red Devils until Sir Alex’s retirement. It makes you wonder whether, had they signed Gazza, their glory years might’ve begun in the late 1980s and not left the manager on the verge of being sacked.