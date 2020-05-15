While we await official news on when the Premier League season could resume, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has received a big boost on the injury front.

Christian Pulisic, 21, joined the Blues last summer and went on to bag six goals and six assists in 23 appearances before an injury problem struck in January.

Pulisic was forced to miss 12 games across all competitions prior to the season being suspended due to an adductor injury, and with Chelsea still chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and Champions League, losing a key attacking option at a crucial time of the campaign would have been a real blow for Lampard.

However, the USA international has provided an update on his status as he has continued his recovery during the enforced lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it sounds as though Chelsea will have him back in the mix if or when the season is given the green light to restart.

“I didn’t take it as seriously as I think I should have,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “It was one of those you felt you could do a lot of things but you try to push it that one extra step and realise it’s not ready yet.

“It was very tough and frustrating going through times like that. I underestimated it and tried to get back as soon as I could because I just wanted to play so bad.

“If anything, I’ve given myself a little more time to rest now and make sure that I’m 100 per cent fit.

“I’d say I’m fully recovered and ready to go as soon as we get back.”

That will be music to the ears of Lampard as the fresh legs and the attacking threat that Pulisic is capable of providing could make a major difference for Chelsea in their remaining fixtures.

Further, with the likes of Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud facing uncertain futures due to their respective contracts expiring this summer, Lampard will arguably want to see evidence that Pulisic is ready to step into that potential void and provide him with a reliable and consistent solution to avoid having to enter the market for more reinforcements.

With Pulisic and incoming signing Hakim Ziyech providing quality and class either side of Tammy Abraham with other top options still in the mix too from next season onwards, the future looks very bright for Chelsea and Lampard.