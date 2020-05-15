One of the game’s most colourful characters, Harry Redknapp, has set out his post-lockdown ambition, and it probably won’t surprise too many people that he wants to become a football club owner.

For all of the nonsense that comes with being ‘King of the Jungle,’ and the associated TV career that Redknapp seems to have made for himself, football has always been his first love, and owning a club would arguably complete the circle of player/manager/owner.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast and cited by BBC Sport, Redknapp set out his plans.

“When we come out of lockdown I would like to buy a football club,” he said. “That is my ambition. At a lower level, League One, League Two, maybe National League.

“But someone with potential. I would love that, go on Saturdays on the coach. I don’t think I could afford Crouchy’s wages but maybe he could come in as manager!

“I’m not spending loads of dough. We’re working on a low budget. You need a manager who knows the league. An expert in that division. So that rules Crouchy out.”

Although there was always something of the ‘wheeler dealer’ about him during transfer windows when he was a manager, there’s no denying that Redknapp could spot a bargain and some of the deals he pulled off – Paolo di Canio for West Ham being one – were a real coup.

Whether he would be successful as a club owner, only time will tell, but it will almost certainly be an entertaining experience for all involved.