As clubs across Europe gear up to be ready for the resumption of their respective leagues, they also have one eye on the opening of the summer transfer market.

It could be all change at Barcelona, and with their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez well known, the news that Nelson Semedo, expected to be one of the makeweights in the deal, preferring a move back to Benfica rather than to Inter, could jeopardise Barca’s transfer window.

“I’d like to return to a time where I could give everything and help the team, not only to earn money like other people,” Semedo told Benfica’s club media, and cited by MARCA.

“It was indescribable. Being champions with the club of your heart is a great satisfaction. It’s a dream come true. It was spectacular. [Benfica] gave us good values as players and as men.”

Although he has blown hot and cold at the Camp Nou, Semedo has, in the main, been a fairly solid performer for the Catalans. If there’s one criticism of his play, it’s that he isn’t direct enough.

It would be unfair to compare him to Dani Alves, but at least there always appeared to be an end product with the Brazilian. Semedo often goes down blind alleys or is crowded out, and Barcelona lose their attacking advantage as a result.

Who Barcelona will replace him with is a mystery at this stage.