With rumours continuing to swirl around regarding whether Lautaro Martinez will still be at Inter next season, it appears that the Italian side have already identified his replacement.

According to Fichajes.net, cited by Football Espana, fellow Argentine, Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila, currently with Spanish side Osasuna, is in pole position to make the switch.

Though not the biggest of names, with respect, Avila has, nevertheless, been a success in the Spanish top-flight, first for Huesca and latterly for Osasuna, who paid just €2.7m for his services according to Football Espana.

A hard-working, physical striker, the 26-year-old could prove to be a good foil for Romelu Lukaku should Martinez make the move to the Camp Nou.

Goal.com recently noted that the Catalans were willing to offer the Argentinian €10m a season to tempt him to link up with countryman Lionel Messi, who also talked up the striker’s attributes in an interview with Sport.