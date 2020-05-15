‘It’s very special’ – Arsenal star heaps huge praise on boss Mikel Arteta and his methods

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has worked with a number of top managers during his career, and so Gunners fans will be delighted to hear his thoughts on current boss Mikel Arteta.

The north London giants appointed the Spaniard as their new boss in December, stepping in as the long-term replacement for Unai Emery after his departure last year.

SEE MORE: Arsenal reach out to PSG star over potential transfer

In 15 games at the helm, the former Arsenal midfielder has won eight, drawn five and lost just twice, as his side have undoubtedly improved both in terms of results and performances.

The Gunners are harder to break down, have more of a resolve about them and remain in contention for the FA Cup while still holding hope of breaking back into the top four in the Premier League if the current campaign resumes.

Clearly Arteta’s methods are working and will only improve if he is able to stamp his mark on the squad this summer, but Mustafi has hailed his management skills having now worked with him for several months.

“He’s a little like a professor,” he told Sky Sports. “He knows exactly where he wants the players to be when on the ball and how to react when losing the ball. It’s very special.

“When I pass I am usually only focused on where to be if we lose the ball but he wants me to contribute offensively too. So we constantly need to make an option for the player on the ball.

“When you are 28 and you play in different countries with other coaches you think you know everything but then he came in and there are things I’ve never known before.

“Since Mikel has come in he has 25 players on board and this is not easy to achieve.

“Everyone understands and everything he says makes sense. There is nothing we can complain about. Everyone has benefited.”

Arteta will no doubt be equally as delighted as supporters with those comments, as it suggests that his ideas and methods are getting across to the players and are appreciated.

However, he’ll know as well as anyone that it will mean little if it doesn’t translate into success for a club like Arsenal, and so time will tell if he is the ideal manager to get them back to the top or not.

It certainly sounds as though his time spent working under the likes of Arsene Wenger and alongside Pep Guardiola have set him up well for a career in management.