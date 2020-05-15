It’s hard to picture a Liverpool side that could improve on the 2019/20 vintage, but the capture of a €45m talent could help Jurgen Klopp do just that.

According to La Razon and cited by Football Espana, the Reds are willing to pay the buyout clause for Real Sociedad central defender, Diego Llorente.

Although there’s a suggestion that the Basque club are under no financial pressure to sell the 26-year-old, if his buyout clause is met, then there’s little that La Real can do other than try to persuade the player his future is still in San Sebastian.

The lure of Champions League football, playing alongside Virgil van Dijk, who came oh-so-close to a Ballon d’Or win, and under Klopp, who seems to be universally admired by his players, may be too much for Llorente to resist.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I’d like to return’ – Nelson Semedo could jeopardise Barca’s move for Lautaro Martinez Gazza’s epic trolling of Sir Alex Ferguson with expletive-filled rant Spurs star Harry Kane says that Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win Premier League title

Challenging for the biggest prizes could also put him front and centre when it comes to selection for the Spanish national team, so Sociedad could well find themselves fighting a losing battle.