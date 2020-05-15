Although players can announce their intentions to leave at the end of their contract, it rarely works out well.

Their current club will feel irritated and will probably leave them out of the team as soon as that becomes clear, which makes it tough to get going when they eventually get their move.

That seemed to happen with Adrien Rabiot at PSG. He eventually joined Juventus on a free transfer and clearly he’s a talented player, but the Juve midfield is stacked with talent and it looks like he’ll be on the move again.

According to L’Equipe via Get Football News France, Juve are now actively trying to get him out of the club, with the French midfielder being offered as collateral in some potential swap proposals.

They even go on to say that Man United and Arsenal are interested in signing him, but it’s actually Everton that he would like to move to.

That does seem surprising when you consider the stature of those clubs, but the report does point out that Carlo Ancelotti gave Rabiot his breakthrough at PSG, so the idea of linking up with him again would be very appealing.

His career has stalled in the last couple of years so moving to a club where he knows the manager likes him makes a lot of sense, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.