Lionel Messi’s cousin offers update on Barcelona star’s future with transfer admission

According to ESPN, Lionel Messi’s cousin, Maxi Biancucchi, has suggested to Radio Club Octubre that the ace won’t finish his career in Argentina due to ‘safety issues’.

The superstar has previously spoke of his desire to play for boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, Barcelona signed the ace from the Argentine outfit at a young age.

ESPN report that former football Tomas Carlovich was murdered in Rosario last week when he was struck on the head in an attempted robbery.

The report also add that Messi himself has been targeted in his homeland, with ESPN stating that the 32-year-old’s brother was attacked at his home in 2011.

It’s also added that Messi cast doubt on uprooting the lives of his wife and young children in an interview with TyC in 2019.

Here’s what Messi’s cousin had to say on the possibility of playing in Argentina:

“If it was not for the safety issues in the country, I would have no doubts about saying he will return to Argentina to play,”

“For me — and I have not spoken with him about it — those safety issues could affect his decision to come back.”

“It is my dream to see him play for Newell’s but it’s complicated. Imagine if he has to play in a Clasico [Newell’s vs. Rosario Central] and the kids have to go to school… It’s difficult. The city is hell.”

More Stories / Latest News Agent confirms Barcelona have no ‘concrete interest’ in promising full-back Premier League striker to be offered £120,000-a-week contract amid Juventus interest Rivaldo urges Barcelona star to take pay cut in order to win over the board

ESPN report that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is contracted with Barcelona until 2021, however there is a clause that will allow him to leave this summer if he desires.

Even though Messi’s time with the Argentina national team hasn’t always lived up to fans’ expectations, with the nation losing a World Cup final and three Copa America finals, it’s absolutely shocking to believe that he wouldn’t be safe in his homeland.

The silky attacker is one of the best footballers of all time, he’s done wonders for the nation, you’d think that Messi and his family would be untouchable – but maybe this is just the world we live in now.

Barcelona fans will undoubtedly rejoice as this update on Messi’s future is ultimately a boost to their hopes that he retires with the La Liga outfit.