Liverpool target Brazilian wonderkid dubbed the new Neymar as his current club struggle financially

Even if it might not make sense in the long term, it must be hard for a club not to cash in on their most sell-able assets when they struggle financially.

That’s especially true of talented youngsters – you might be able to get a reasonable price now, but if they develop into a first team player then the price tag will only go up over time.

The problem with that is there’s always a risk that injury could strike or the player might not live up to their potential, so simply taking the cash becomes very attractive.

READ MORE: Dutch striker admits his love for Liverpool as he reveals Premier League ambition

The Mirror have reported on the latest with Vasco de Gama and their wonderkid Talles Magno, and it sounds like they might sell him soon.

The report confirms that Vasco are struggling financially and have been forced to sell star players recently, while also linking Liverpool with the wonderkid who’s been dubbed the new Neymar.

He’s only 17 but has completed a full season with Vasco’s first team, so it sounds like he could be ready to play a role at Anfield straight away.

They also talk about Liverpool needing to adjust to a new financial reality in the league, so signing and developing youngsters could be the best way forward rather than spending big money on ready made stars.

There’s no sign that a deal has been agreed yet and the report also states that Benfica have shown an interest, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.