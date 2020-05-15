It’s an open secret that Manchester United and Chelsea are willing to offer Jadon Sancho a route back into the Premier League if he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Whilst both will surely expect they have what it takes to tempt the young England international to ply his trade with them in the 2020/21 campaign, the Red Devils seem to be busy making contingency plans just in case Sancho decides to go to the Blues.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United will consider going for Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo as a back-up option, and the player would be open to a return to Manchester, just a year after leaving rivals City for the Bundesliga.

MEN suggest that the Old Trafford outfit consider Matondo’s signing to be in a similar mould to that of Daniel James, a player who Matondo is friends with.

Though it would surely be a huge disappointment for Man United supporters if they weren’t able to secure Sancho, Matondo has been making a name for himself in Germany and might prove to be an incredibly astute buy for the long term.