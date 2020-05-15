Man Utd hero Rio Ferdinand has explained why he hopes his old club can secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer.

After leaving England in 2017, the 20-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the top prospects and most exciting talents in Europe during his time with Dortmund.

SEE MORE: Man Utd transfer news: £61.8m deal agreed, £79m midfielder available, Sancho alternative targeted

He’s now bagged 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 games for the Bundesliga giants, and as the German top flight prepares to return this weekend, all eyes will no doubt be on him as transfer speculation over his future remains rife.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown which is widely expected to have a negative financial impact on many clubs particularly this summer, it doesn’t appear to be slowing down talk of Man Utd strengthening Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad ahead of next season.

According to the Sun, they could even still pull off a £220m triple swoop for Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham. Based on his comments below though, Ferdinand is particularly excited about the prospect of seeing Sancho arrive at Old Trafford and has explained what it is he loves about the England international.

“I hope they do [sign Sancho] man,” he is quoted as saying by the Metro. “He’s got that imagination, that carefree spirit – almost like that playground footballer vibe that I love. And he’s bringing it all to the big stage.”

The Sun add that Sancho is likely to cost around £100m, while the Metro suggest that it could be closer to £120m, as per Dortmund’s valuation of the player.

In turn, either way, it’s likely to be a costly swoop as far as the Red Devils are concerned, and it remains to be seen if they are still able to splash out this summer or will have to be more cautious given the circumstances.

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to disagree with Ferdinand’s assessment given what we’ve seen from Sancho for Dortmund, and combining that with the creativity of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as well as the pace and finishing of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, it could lead to a dangerous attack at Man Utd next season with Sancho seemingly ready to deliver on the biggest of stages.